Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,139 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Accenture worth $80,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 20.7% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 135.3% in the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 145,879 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,938,000 after acquiring an additional 83,879 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 16.6% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 7.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 42,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 48.4% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 3,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Wedbush raised their target price on Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Accenture from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Accenture from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Accenture from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Accenture from $206.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.58.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 10,938 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $2,508,083.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 25,170 shares in the company, valued at $5,771,481. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total value of $100,030.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,116,955.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,485 shares of company stock valued at $10,350,464 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $3.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $241.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,456,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,878. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $248.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.71. The company has a market cap of $156.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

