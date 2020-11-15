Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 838,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,473 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Starbucks worth $72,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 351.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in Starbucks by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 4,644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 237.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total value of $10,429,399.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,166,962.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 312,564 shares of company stock valued at $28,683,541. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Starbucks from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.35.

SBUX stock traded up $2.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.56. 5,518,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,229,726. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $97.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.70. The company has a market capitalization of $111.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.60%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

