Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,883,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,393 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $183,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,837,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,301 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $426,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,680,000 after buying an additional 5,799 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.09. 1,789,962 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.59.

