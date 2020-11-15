Sei Investments Co. Reduces Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 686,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125,953 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.45% of Veeva Systems worth $192,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.11, for a total transaction of $786,763.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,666.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy C. Barabe sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $274,176.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,128 shares of company stock worth $6,748,344 over the last 90 days. 14.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $167.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.28.

NYSE:VEEV traded down $9.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $264.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,102,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,935. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.60, a P/E/G ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.94. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $313.99.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $353.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.