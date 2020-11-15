Sei Investments Co. Reduces Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 828,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,609 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $72,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Novartis by 34.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,755,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,675,000 after purchasing an additional 965,770 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 20.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,492,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,686,000 after purchasing an additional 431,326 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the second quarter worth about $35,215,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,827,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,023,000 after purchasing an additional 292,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis in the second quarter worth about $23,404,000. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

NVS stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,046,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,466. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.