Sei Investments Co. Sells 108,259 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 108,259 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of ServiceNow worth $83,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,721 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in ServiceNow by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 26,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,630,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.49, for a total value of $821,522.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,842.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.70, for a total value of $63,316.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,552 shares in the company, valued at $682,414.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,573 shares of company stock worth $33,744,452 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NOW. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $490.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.00.

NOW traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $508.01. 1,235,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.11 billion, a PE ratio of 143.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $503.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $436.96. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.93 and a 1 year high of $537.53.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

