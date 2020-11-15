Sei Investments Co. Sells 27,040 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 27,040 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $72,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 0.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 42.9% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.8% in the second quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the second quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Truist raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.77.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $1.81 on Friday, hitting $237.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,767,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,159. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $264.97. The stock has a market cap of $138.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.10.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.