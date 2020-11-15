Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,295,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,738 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of Sei Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $295,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000.

VUG traded up $1.84 on Friday, reaching $238.19. The stock had a trading volume of 685,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,766. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $247.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.76.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

