Semux (SEM) Market Capitalization Achieves $551,441.37

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. Semux has a total market cap of $551,441.37 and $135,303.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Semux has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Semux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0434 or 0.00000271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00015726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00012842 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00006727 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002228 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002319 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006226 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000240 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Semux

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

