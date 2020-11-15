Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company which focused on the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is based in Germantown, United States. “

Get Senseonics alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Senseonics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Senseonics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Senseonics in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Senseonics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.70.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SENS opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. Senseonics has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.78.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Senseonics by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 93,888 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Senseonics by 87.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 30,551 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Senseonics by 87.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 40,952 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Senseonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Senseonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Senseonics (SENS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.