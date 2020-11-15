ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $650.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $640.00 to $650.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NOW. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $562.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of ServiceNow to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $524.00.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $508.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.11 billion, a PE ratio of 143.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.22. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $238.93 and a 12-month high of $537.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $503.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $436.96.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.70, for a total value of $63,316.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,552 shares in the company, valued at $682,414.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Kevin Haverty sold 6,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.43, for a total transaction of $2,907,278.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,195,304.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,573 shares of company stock valued at $33,744,452 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,225.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth approximately $763,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.