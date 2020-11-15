SFL Co. Ltd. (SFL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on December 30th

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th.

SFL has decreased its dividend payment by 22.2% over the last three years. SFL has a dividend payout ratio of 75.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect SFL to earn $0.58 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.4%.

Get SFL alerts:

SFL stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $816.68 million, a P/E ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. SFL has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.89.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $115.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.04 million. SFL had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SFL will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of SFL from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of SFL from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. SFL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.03.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore support vessels.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.