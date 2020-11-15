Sibling Group (OTCMKTS:SIBE) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sibling Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIBE)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Sibling Group shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 10,000 shares traded.

Sibling Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SIBE)

Sibling Group Holdings, Inc, doing business as a Global Personalized Academics, operates as an education company that provides virtual and classroom learning solutions to students and teachers worldwide. The company offers digital curriculum, including core, electives, AP, world language, and credit recovery courses for K-12 grade students; online and face-to-face professional teacher training; access to learning management software; end-to-end online school solutions, such as online courses, learning management systems, and a teacher for tuition on per student and per semester basis; and international dual-diploma courses.

