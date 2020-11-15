Siemens Energy’s (SMEGF) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Siemens Energy in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Siemens Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Siemens Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Siemens Energy has an average rating of Buy.

Get Siemens Energy alerts:

Shares of SMEGF opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. Siemens Energy has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $27.83.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, bundles, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.