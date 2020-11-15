Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) (TSE:SIA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) (TSE:SIA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.35.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIA. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Laurentian lowered their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) lowered their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$15.00 to C$14.75 in a research report on Monday, August 31st.

Shares of TSE SIA traded up C$0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$12.85. 698,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,872. Sienna Senior Living Inc. has a 12-month low of C$8.85 and a 12-month high of C$19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.90. The firm has a market cap of $861.45 million and a P/E ratio of -186.23.

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) (TSE:SIA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$162.92 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO)’s payout ratio is presently -1,354.35%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

