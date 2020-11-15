Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) (TSE:SIA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2020

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) (TSE:SIA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.35.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIA. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Laurentian lowered their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) lowered their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$15.00 to C$14.75 in a research report on Monday, August 31st.

Shares of TSE SIA traded up C$0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$12.85. 698,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,872. Sienna Senior Living Inc. has a 12-month low of C$8.85 and a 12-month high of C$19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.90. The firm has a market cap of $861.45 million and a P/E ratio of -186.23.

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) (TSE:SIA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$162.92 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO)’s payout ratio is presently -1,354.35%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Analyst Recommendations for Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) (TSE:SIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit