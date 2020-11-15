Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%.

NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.48. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $14.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $412.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.37.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWIR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James set a $13.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.22.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

