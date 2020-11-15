Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.54% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the second quarter worth $133,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 13,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the third quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

SAMG opened at $12.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $178.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.47. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $13.75.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 10.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

