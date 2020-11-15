Silverway Market Capitalization Tops $1,175.27 (SLV)

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 15th. One Silverway token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart, CoinLim and Coinsbit. Silverway has a total market capitalization of $1,175.27 and approximately $893.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Silverway has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,055.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $245.26 or 0.01527555 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

EDC Blockchain v1 [old] (EDC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000795 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.62 or 0.00477219 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006222 BTC.

About Silverway

SLV is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,009,999 tokens. Silverway’s official website is silverway.io . Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Silverway is medium.com/silverwayplatform

Buying and Selling Silverway

Silverway can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit, BitMart and CoinLim. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silverway should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Silverway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

