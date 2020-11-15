Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Position Reduced by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,738,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,170,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,644 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,280,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,776,000 after buying an additional 4,602,519 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,448,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,071,000 after buying an additional 1,870,923 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,889,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,250,000 after buying an additional 482,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,234,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,887,000 after buying an additional 334,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $89.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $74.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.35. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $154.75.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.77). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 65.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 43.19%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.