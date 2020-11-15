Sino Agro Food (OTCMKTS:SIAF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.21

Sino Agro Food, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIAF) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and traded as low as $0.13. Sino Agro Food shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 28,842 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 million, a P/E ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.86.

Sino Agro Food Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SIAF)

Sino Agro Food, Inc operates as an agriculture technology and natural food holding company in the People Republic of China. The company engages in the growing and sale of fishes, eels, and prawns; manufacturing and sale of organic fertilizers, and bulk and concentrated livestock feed; and rearing and sale of whole beef cattle and packaged beef meat.

