Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $77.35

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.35 and traded as high as $86.60. Sirius Real Estate shares last traded at $85.50, with a volume of 3,252,504 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $791.33 million and a P/E ratio of 7.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 77.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 75.27.

In other news, insider Andrew Coombs sold 719,166 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.98), for a total value of £539,374.50 ($704,696.24).

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

