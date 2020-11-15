Skychain (SKCH) Hits Market Cap of $1.73 Million

Skychain (CURRENCY:SKCH) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. Skychain has a market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $473.00 worth of Skychain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skychain token can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001443 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Livecoin. In the last week, Skychain has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006236 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00173791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00027577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $155.78 or 0.00970749 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00220715 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00096723 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.33 or 0.00375934 BTC.

Skychain’s total supply is 12,360,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,485,311 tokens. The official website for Skychain is skychain.global . Skychain’s official Twitter account is @skychainglobal . The Reddit community for Skychain is /r/Skychain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Skychain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skychain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skychain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skychain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

