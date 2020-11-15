Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target Raised to C$29.00

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2020

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ZZZ. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$27.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$13.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of TSE ZZZ opened at C$24.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $884.87 million and a P/E ratio of 22.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.27. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of C$7.75 and a 12-month high of C$26.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO)’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 7,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.75, for a total transaction of C$163,551.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$194,178.50.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

