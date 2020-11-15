SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.50.

SM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on SM Energy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on SM Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SM Energy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544,392 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 84,122 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in SM Energy by 239.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,263 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 362,992 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in SM Energy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 564,889 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 28,772 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SM Energy by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,556 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 39,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89. The firm has a market cap of $270.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 5.52. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $12.40.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.49 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. SM Energy’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SM Energy will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.2%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.17%.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

