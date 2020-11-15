Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMGZY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Friday, September 25th.

Smiths Group stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,142. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.03. Smiths Group has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

