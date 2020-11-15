SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SoftBank Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SoftBank Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

OTCMKTS:SFTBY opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $133.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.34 and its 200-day moving average is $28.22. SoftBank Group has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Brightstar. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds is involved in investment activities.

