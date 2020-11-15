SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2020

ValuEngine cut shares of SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SoftBank Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SoftBank Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

OTCMKTS:SFTBY opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $133.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.34 and its 200-day moving average is $28.22. SoftBank Group has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Brightstar. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds is involved in investment activities.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit