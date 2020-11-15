Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

SLNO stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $164.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.45. Soleno Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $4.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average is $2.27.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLNO. ValuEngine lowered Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.65.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

