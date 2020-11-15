SolGold Plc (SOLG.L) (LON:SOLG) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $34.19

SolGold Plc (SOLG.L) (LON:SOLG) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.19 and traded as high as $35.74. SolGold Plc (SOLG.L) shares last traded at $33.10, with a volume of 5,261,242 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.72) price target on shares of SolGold Plc (SOLG.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company has a market cap of $721.13 million and a PE ratio of -47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 34.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 26.83.

SolGold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador, as well as holds tenements across central and southeast Queensland, Australia and Solomon Islands.

