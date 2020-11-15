Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2020

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:SOLY opened at $7.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of -0.06. Soliton has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

About Soliton

Soliton, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It is developing a product for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

