Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in WEX by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,672,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,948,000 after acquiring an additional 116,087 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in WEX by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 853,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,828,000 after acquiring an additional 288,104 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in WEX by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 348,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,444,000 after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in WEX by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 286,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in WEX by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,101,000 after acquiring an additional 100,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

WEX opened at $166.87 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $236.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 58.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.13). WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $392.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WEX news, insider Kenneth Janosick sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,785,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WEX. Mizuho began coverage on WEX in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut WEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on WEX from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, 140166 dropped their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WEX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.41.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

