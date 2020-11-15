Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Argus started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.36.

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total transaction of $2,888,858.25. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total transaction of $23,145,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,215.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $356.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $154.33 and a 52 week high of $368.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $336.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.66.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 43.28%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

