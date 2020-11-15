Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 330 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,282,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,434,567,000 after acquiring an additional 637,407 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,462,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,750,000 after buying an additional 23,030 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,768,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,053,000 after buying an additional 133,177 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,747,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,655,000 after buying an additional 40,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,984,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,517,000 after buying an additional 66,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $165.96 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.37.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $155,898.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,234.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total value of $693,092.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,831.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,441 shares of company stock worth $2,065,811 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CME Group from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on CME Group from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.35.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

