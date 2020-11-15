Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 33,940 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 91.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 33,940 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 35.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $85,716,000 after purchasing an additional 357,374 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,405 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,939,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth $214,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,203,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 8.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 85,036 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,935,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $109.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of -353.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $114.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.59%.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Mario Calastri sold 10,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $1,017,612.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total transaction of $9,815,624.00. Insiders sold a total of 137,720 shares of company stock worth $14,405,632 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.86.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

