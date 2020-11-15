Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 660 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 10,680 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 1,687.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 98,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,440,000 after acquiring an additional 92,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chubb from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.31.

NYSE:CB opened at $149.26 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.32. The company has a market cap of $65.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.59.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total value of $1,699,777.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,820,735.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $128,783.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,634.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,083 shares of company stock valued at $21,553,106. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

