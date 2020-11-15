Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,230 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $196,356.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,295,645. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total value of $5,782,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,396,828.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,493 shares of company stock valued at $14,945,960 in the last ninety days. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.09.

CDNS opened at $115.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $51.39 and a one year high of $127.50.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.29 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

