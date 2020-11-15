Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

SONO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Sonos in a research note on Monday, August 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Sonos from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sonos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sonos from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.06.

NASDAQ SONO opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56. Sonos has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $17.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 18,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $281,451.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,023.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONO. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sonos by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 138,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 64,885 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sonos by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,429,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,120,000 after purchasing an additional 120,453 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 2nd quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonos by 362.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 922,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,499,000 after purchasing an additional 723,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

