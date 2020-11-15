Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 15th. In the last week, Sparkle Loyalty has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One Sparkle Loyalty token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001122 BTC on exchanges. Sparkle Loyalty has a total market capitalization of $553,107.82 and approximately $435,739.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00174084 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00027561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.79 or 0.00969917 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00221087 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00097117 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $60.30 or 0.00375421 BTC.

Sparkle Loyalty Profile

Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,069,688 tokens. The official website for Sparkle Loyalty is sparkleloyalty.io

Sparkle Loyalty Token Trading

Sparkle Loyalty can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkle Loyalty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sparkle Loyalty using one of the exchanges listed above.

