Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2020

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Spectrum Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Spectrum Brands updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Spectrum Brands stock opened at $65.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.93. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $68.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.74%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $62.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

See Also: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Earnings History for Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB)

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit