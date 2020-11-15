Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Spectrum Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Spectrum Brands updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Spectrum Brands stock opened at $65.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.93. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $68.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.74%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $62.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

