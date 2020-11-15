Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Spectrum Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Spectrum Brands updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to EPS.
Spectrum Brands stock opened at $65.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.93. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $68.60.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.74%.
Spectrum Brands Company Profile
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.
