Speedemissions (OTCMKTS:SPMI) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2020

Speedemissions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMI) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Speedemissions shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 50,211 shares traded.

About Speedemissions (OTCMKTS:SPMI)

Speedemissions, Inc provides vehicle emissions testing and safety inspection services in the United States. The company performs accelerated simulated model and on-board diagnostic emissions tests for the automobile fleets of the federal, state, and local governments; and various new and used car dealers in Atlanta, Georgia.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?

Receive News & Ratings for Speedemissions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Speedemissions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit