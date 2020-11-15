Speedemissions (OTCMKTS:SPMI) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Speedemissions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMI) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Speedemissions shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 50,211 shares traded.

About Speedemissions (OTCMKTS:SPMI)

Speedemissions, Inc provides vehicle emissions testing and safety inspection services in the United States. The company performs accelerated simulated model and on-board diagnostic emissions tests for the automobile fleets of the federal, state, and local governments; and various new and used car dealers in Atlanta, Georgia.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Speedemissions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Speedemissions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.