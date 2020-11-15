Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lowered its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 45.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,480 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Square were worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Square by 4.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Square by 12.7% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Square by 2.3% during the third quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Square by 4.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, FCG Advisors LLC increased its stake in Square by 2.3% during the second quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SQ traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,965,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,570,063. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.00. The company has a market capitalization of $78.59 billion, a PE ratio of 285.79 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $201.33.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total transaction of $18,911,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 171,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,456,949.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total value of $29,958,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 279,446 shares in the company, valued at $41,858,216.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 781,819 shares of company stock valued at $130,561,974. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Square from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. 140166 upped their target price on shares of Square from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Square has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.00.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

