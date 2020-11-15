SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) (TSE:SSRM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) (TSE:SSRM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$37.42.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SSRM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) in a report on Monday, September 21st. Pi Financial set a C$35.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) from C$36.00 to C$39.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

TSE:SSRM opened at C$25.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$25.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of C$12.12 and a 52 week high of C$33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.01, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 8.96.

In related news, Senior Officer W. John Decooman Jr. sold 48,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total transaction of C$1,264,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$62,972.

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

