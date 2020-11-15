Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SCBFF has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays restated a sell rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Chartered from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Standard Chartered from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.75.

OTCMKTS SCBFF opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.06. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

