Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2020

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SCBFF has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays restated a sell rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Chartered from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Standard Chartered from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.75.

OTCMKTS SCBFF opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.06. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

