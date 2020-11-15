Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

SCBFF has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Chartered from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Standard Chartered from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a sell rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Standard Chartered presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of SCBFF stock opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $9.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.11. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

