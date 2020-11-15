State Street (NYSE:STT) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of State Street (NYSE:STT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has $80.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $67.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded State Street from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on State Street from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on State Street from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.72.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $68.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $85.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.96 and its 200-day moving average is $63.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that State Street will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other State Street news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $4,112,161.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,787.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $26,662.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 19,603.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 34,110 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in State Street by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 8,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of State Street by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 21,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 74,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

