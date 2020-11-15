Steven A. J. Salamon Acquires 2,000 Shares of Delcath Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCTH) Stock

Delcath Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCTH) Director Steven A. J. Salamon acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $23,020.00.
OTCMKTS DCTH opened at $11.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.31. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $35.00.
Delcath Systems (OTCMKTS:DCTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.47.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.
Delcath Systems Company Profile
Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company's lead product candidate is the melphalan hydrochloride for injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver.
