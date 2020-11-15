Steven A. J. Salamon Acquires 2,000 Shares of Delcath Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCTH) Stock

Delcath Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCTH) Director Steven A. J. Salamon acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $23,020.00.

OTCMKTS DCTH opened at $11.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.31. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

Delcath Systems (OTCMKTS:DCTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Delcath Systems by 608,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $964,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $908,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company's lead product candidate is the melphalan hydrochloride for injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver.

