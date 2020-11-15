Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $47.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stewart Information Services Corporation’s primary business is title insurance. Stewart issues policies through issuing locations on homes and other real property located in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and several foreign countries. Stewart also sells computer-related services and information, as well as mapping products and geographic information systems, to domestic and foreign governments and private entities. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on STC. Stephens raised Stewart Information Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

STC stock opened at $42.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.21. Stewart Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $49.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 5.20%. Equities analysts predict that Stewart Information Services will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 13.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,865,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,031,000 after acquiring an additional 451,773 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 8.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,547,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,832,000 after acquiring an additional 204,175 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 21.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,602,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,084,000 after acquiring an additional 280,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 867,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,926,000 after acquiring an additional 57,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,249,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

