Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Raised to $258.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $243.00 to $258.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $220.23.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $231.94 on Thursday. Stryker has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $241.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $87.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $507,344,000 after acquiring an additional 55,799 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 6.0% during the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $504,848,000 after buying an additional 136,440 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 9.1% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $366,299,000 after buying an additional 146,039 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 24,921.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,707,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Stryker by 0.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,556,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $280,512,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.