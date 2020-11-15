STV Group plc (STVG.L) (STVG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 10th

STV Group plc (STVG.L) (LON:STVG) declared a dividend on Friday, November 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

STVG opened at GBX 280 ($3.66) on Friday. STV Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2.38 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 455 ($5.94). The company has a market cap of $120.23 million and a P/E ratio of 21.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 265.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 242.83.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STV Group plc (STVG.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Production, and Other segments. It provides news, sports, entertainment, weather, competitions, video on demand, and STV programs. The company delivers its content on air through STV channels; through Website, stv.tv; and online video on demand through STV Player.

