(STZ.B) (NYSE:STZ.B) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $184.00

(STZ.B) (NYSE:STZ.B) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.00 and traded as high as $199.20. (STZ.B) shares last traded at $199.20, with a volume of 1,235 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded (STZ.B) from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85.

(STZ.B) (NYSE:STZ.B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter. (STZ.B) had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th.

About (STZ.B) (NYSE:STZ.B)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

