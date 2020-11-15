Sue Bailey Acquires 5,000 Shares of Chorus Limited (CNU.AX) (ASX:CNU) Stock

Chorus Limited (CNU.AX) (ASX:CNU) insider Sue Bailey acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$8.91 ($6.37) per share, with a total value of A$44,565.00 ($31,832.14).
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$6.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.42.
About Chorus Limited (CNU.AX)
