Sue Bailey Acquires 5,000 Shares of Chorus Limited (CNU.AX) (ASX:CNU) Stock

Chorus Limited (CNU.AX) (ASX:CNU) insider Sue Bailey acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$8.91 ($6.37) per share, with a total value of A$44,565.00 ($31,832.14).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$6.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.42.

About Chorus Limited (CNU.AX)

Chorus Limited provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services.

